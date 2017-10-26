Mount Fuji gets its first snowcap of the year

Kyodo, Staff Report

KOFU, YAMANASHI PREF. – Mount Fuji donned a snowcap overnight Wednesday for the first time this season — 31 days later than last year — according to the city of Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture.

The declaration follows a separate announcement by the local branch of the Meteorological Agency that the 3,776-meter peak had seen its first snow on Monday.

While snow may have appeared earlier than Wednesday, a Fujiyoshida official said the city dismisses light dustings that don’t accumulate when making its annual judgment, a practice that started in 2006. Monday’s snow was too sparse to meet the city’s standards, the official said.

Mount Fuji is seen capped with snow for the first time this season on Thursday, 31 days later than last year, according to the city of Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture. | KYODO

