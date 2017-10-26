Mount Fuji gets its first snowcap of the year

Mount Fuji donned a snowcap overnight Wednesday for the first time this season — 31 days later than last year — according to the city of Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture.

The declaration follows a separate announcement by the local branch of the Meteorological Agency that the 3,776-meter peak had seen its first snow on Monday.

While snow may have appeared earlier than Wednesday, a Fujiyoshida official said the city dismisses light dustings that don’t accumulate when making its annual judgment, a practice that started in 2006. Monday’s snow was too sparse to meet the city’s standards, the official said.