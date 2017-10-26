Diet to convene session Wednesday to re-elect Abe as PM

A special eight-day Diet session will be convened Wednesday, with members of the Liberal Democratic Party and coalition partner Komeito expected to re-elect Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the top post following last weekend’s general election.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Thursday notified executives of both chambers about the convocation.

Following his re-election on the first day of the session, Abe is expected to form a new Cabinet, likely retaining most of the current lineup from among the two parties that together secured a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives.

The Lower House will also elect its speaker and vice speaker on Wednesday. While former Finance Minister Fukushiro Nukaga and former Chief Cabinet Secretary Takeo Kawamura are among possible candidates for speaker, some LDP lawmakers expect incumbent Tadamori Oshima to remain in the post, LDP sources said.

The successor to Vice Speaker Tatsuo Kawabata, who did not run in the election, will be selected from the new leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, with Banri Kaieda, who served as leader of the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan, deemed one of the possible candidates.

The Constitution requires the convocation of a special Diet session within 30 days of a general election.