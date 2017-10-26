Finance Ministry proposes reducing fees state pays to medical institutions by at least 2.5%

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday proposed reducing fees paid to medical institutions to curb bulging social security costs mainly due to the aging of the country’s population.

The fees, made up of drug and medical service costs, need to be slashed by at least 2.5 percent, the ministry told a meeting of the Fiscal System Council, which advises the finance minister.

Also proposed were a cut in fees paid to elderly nursing care service providers, an end to temporary child allowances to affluent households and a gradual rise in the share of the out-of-pocket expenses in the total medical treatment costs borne by people aged 75 or older to 20 percent from the current 10 percent.

These measures should be decided in the budget compilation work for fiscal 2018, the ministry said.

The government aims to limit the annual natural increase in social security expenses caused by the aging to ¥500 billion over the three years through fiscal 2018.

For the year starting next April, the growth is currently estimated at ¥630 billion. The government needs to reduce ¥130 billion to reach the target.

The medical fee reduction proposal is likely to be a key issue in the budget compilation work, as the Japan Medical Association is likely to reject it.