Japan looks to ban before-and-after plastic surgery photos used in advertising

The health ministry plans to prohibit in principle medical institutions from using in advertising photos of patients taken before and after plastic surgery, sources said Wednesday.

The plan followed a series of consumer problems stemming from bait advertising for aesthetic medical services, including minor cosmetic surgery and liposuction.

Before-and-after cosmetic surgery images used for academic meetings will be exempted from the planned prohibition because such pictures do not encourage potential patients to undergo such procedures, according to the sources.

The ministry aims to put the ban into effect by June.

The country’s medical law bans false and misleading advertising, but it is difficult to determine whether photos taken before and after cosmetic surgery have been manipulated.

The plan for the ban came after an experts’ panel set up by the ministry discussed issues involving before-and-after images at the request of the Cabinet Office’s Consumer Commission, which called for reviews of ad regulations.

At a meeting on Wednesday, a majority of panel members took the position that the use of such shots in advertising should be widely regulated.

A panel member expressed opposition to the new ban, voicing concerns that needed information might not reach potential patients.

But a panel member from a consumer group said that such photos on websites created problems.

The prohibition is aimed at regulating medical institutions that use such pictures to lure customers without sufficient explanations to potential patients, a different member said, noting that the measure would not hamper the supply of necessary information.