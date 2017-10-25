Government retains upbeat economic view for October while pick-up in imports pauses

Japan’s economy is recovering moderately, the government said Wednesday in its report for October, reinforcing the view that what would be the second-longest postwar expansion phase is still in place.

But the government cut its view on overall imports for the first time since August 2015, saying the recent pick-up is coming to a standstill. The downgrade came after sluggish smartphone imports from China, particularly Apple Inc.’s latest iPhone 8.

“The Japanese economy is on a moderate recovery,” the Cabinet Office said, using the same wording for the fifth straight month.

The current period of expansion, which began in December 2012, is likely to have entered its 59th month, surpassing the 57-month Izanagi boom between 1965 and 1970.

The Cabinet Office retroactively determines the length of an economic boom after its panel of experts examines relevant data. In postwar Japan, the economy saw the longest expansion of 73 months between 2002 and 2008.

In the monthly report released days after a big election win for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, the office kept its assessments on other major components of the economy.

Private consumption, accounting for 60 percent of gross domestic product, is “picking up moderately,” while business investment, industrial output and exports are “picking up,” according to the report.

Still, uncertainty remains over the outlook. “Attention should be given to the uncertainty in overseas economies and the effects of fluctuations in financial and capital markets,” the report said.

The potential economic impact of recent scandals hitting the country’s manufacturing sector — one related to Kobe Steel Ltd.’s quality control and the other concerning Nissan Motor Co.’s inspection procedures — will also come into focus.

“We do not know if there will be any impact at this point so we will keep close tabs on developments,” a Cabinet Office official said.

The government maintained its assessment that the global economy has been “moderately recovering,” using the same expression for the seventh straight month.