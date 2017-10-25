Toyota scales back at Mexico factory targeted by Trump

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it is cutting investment and production at a planned Mexican factory targeted by Donald Trump, but denied politics played any role in the decision, which came days before the U.S. president visits Japan.

The auto giant is reducing planned investment at the Guanajuato plant to $700 million from $1 billion forecast earlier and halving capacity to 100,000 units a year.

The proposed new plant sparked an angry reaction in January from president-elect Trump, who has urged foreign firms to keep more manufacturing jobs in the U.S.

He threatened Toyota with painful tariffs if the factory went ahead.

Toyota said the scaling-back was linked to a product change at the factory in central Mexico — scheduled to start production in 2019.

“Our commitment to Mexico is still there,” Toyota spokesman Jean-Yves Jault said. “We also want to make the U.S. (operations) grow and succeed. This was not a direct response to comments from Trump. It goes beyond just one factory.”

Toyota initially planned to build 200,000 of its Corolla sedans at the Mexican plant.

But due to strong demand for its Tacoma pick-up trucks — manufactured in two plants in North America — the firm decided to scrap Corolla production in Mexico and build Tacomas instead.

This reduced the amount of investment required in the Mexican plant and the firm has decided to manufacture the Corollas in the U.S., stressed Jault.

Meanwhile, a Toyota executive touched on the Brexit issue the same day, calling for clarity on the terms of Britain’s access to European Union markets after Brexit to secure production at its Burnaston plant in central England.

Businesses in both Britain and abroad are urging the U.K. government to make progress in talks on future relations with the EU following the country’s planned departure from the bloc in March 2019.

“We cannot stay in this kind of fog when we don’t know what will be the output of the negotiations,” Toyota Executive Vice President Didier Leroy said at the Tokyo Motor Show. “The quicker we can get clarity about that, the better it will be (for) the way we can prepare for the future.”

Toyota, which employs more than 3,000 people in Britain, builds the Auris hatchback and the family Avensis car at Burnaston.

Sources said this month the company would build the next Auris model at the plant assuming Britain secured a transitional deal with the EU.

Toyota said in March it would invest £240 million ($317 million) in the plant, but retaining tariff-free access to the EU’s single market was crucial.

Leroy reiterated on Wednesday this was “absolutely key”.

“Today (Burnaston) exports 80-85 percent of production to the European continent,” he said.

“If we move to something like import tax or trade tax or any kind of additional penalty, it will create a big negative impact in terms of competitiveness … and if competitiveness is not secured, we have to think about what we will do for the future.”

He said Brexit talks, currently deadlocked over the divorce bill, needed to move onto future trading relations.

“If the negotiations are postponed and postponed again, it’s clear that it creates some things that are not good for us,” he said.