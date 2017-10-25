Local governments across Japan adopt labor reforms

Local governments across the country plan to adopt their own measures to promote labor reforms for their employees, such as by consigning some operations to the private sector to cut overtime hours and introducing flexible work hours.

Starting in November, the government of Kobe will allow employees who take care of children or elderly family members to work flexible hours, with the aim of reducing their burdens and preventing them from quitting.

Instead of the current hours from 8:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a lunch break, employees must be at work between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and set flexible hours before or after.

Kobe will be the first ordinance-designated major city to fully introduce the system. “We aim to create a working environment that is friendly to employees and improve our services for citizens,” a city official said.

The city of Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, has reinforced a staggered shift system adopted in fiscal 2013. Under the expanded system, fully implemented in October, employees are allowed to start working 30 minutes earlier from 7 a.m. The system can be used not only by regular workers but also temporary and reappointed staff.

The Shiga Prefectural Government has announced a plan to set a special quota in its budget for fiscal 2018 to cover measures to promote work-style reforms and reduce overtime. It plans to take such steps as utilizing technology and outsourcing operations, officials said.

In October, the Miyazaki Prefectural Government set up a satellite office in its main building allowing workers from outpost agencies to finish their work after meetings without returning to their base office.

“Local governments need to promote work-style reforms actively in order to recruit competent workers amid intensifying competition with private firms to secure human resources,” an official of the internal affairs ministry said. “We hope they will make such moves voluntarily.”