Nissan to recall another 38,000 vehicles over inspection scandal

Nissan Motor Co. told the transport ministry Wednesday that it will recall an additional 38,650 cars because inspection fraud continued even after the problem first came to light.

Nissan continued using unauthorized workers for final inspections of finished vehicles, even though the automaker said the practice was corrected shortly after it was discovered last month during an unannounced inspection by the ministry.

The latest move, involving 30 models, boosted the total number of vehicles subject to recalls related to the scandal to 1.2 million.

On Oct. 6, Nissan issued a recall of 1.16 million vehicles that were registered before the scandal became public and had not undergone mandatory safety checks, a move meant to check whether any defects were overlooked.

But it turned out on Oct. 18 that Nissan’s use of unauthorized workers continued at one of its six domestic assembly plants after the scandal first surfaced. Later, Nissan said the misconduct continued at a total of four factories.

Nissan has now said it will recall all vehicles that went through final inspections at the six plants, all for the domestic market, between Sept. 20 and Oct. 18.

Subject to the latest recall are passenger cars, trucks, ambulances and buses. The measure covers 23 Nissan models, including the Note subcompact and Serena minivan, and seven models supplied to other companies.

Nissan will inspect recalled vehicles at state-designated plants.