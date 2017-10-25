Nikkei snaps record 16-day winning streak on profit-taking

The benchmark Nikkei average fell moderately on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, snapping its longest winning streak that lasted for 16 straight sessions.

Stocks came under pressure from profit-taking as a cautious mood was spreading about precariously high prices.

The 225-issue Nikkei average dropped 97.55 points, or 0.45 percent, to end at 21,707.62, after rising 108.52 points on Tuesday.

The TOPIX index of all first-section issues closed down 5.49 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,751.43. On the previous day, the index gained 11.67 points.

After their initial firmness, stocks were caught in a tug of war between selling to lock in profits and purchases backed by robust earnings from Japanese companies and expectations for a further recovery in the global economy, brokers said.

A slide in major components of the Nikkei average weighed down the broader market in the afternoon session, market sources said. In early trading, stocks attracted purchases, supported by an overnight rise in U.S. equities and the yen’s weakening against the dollar.

In the last stage of Wednesday’s session, “the power of profit-taking seems to have exceeded buying” without particular reason, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

“Investors moved to lock in profits before the psychological threshold of 22,000” in the Nikkei, being cautious about when the winning streak would end, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

But the overall market condition is remaining steady due to a recent series of solid corporate earnings reports and amid expectations that more companies will post strong earnings, Ichikawa said.

Ichikawa noted, however, that worries over geopolitical risks involving North Korea may prevail in the market “next week or later,” depending on the country’s reaction before or during U.S. President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia including Japan early next month.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,366 to 582 in the TSE’s first section, while 84 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.968 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.571 billion shares.

Shimano met with selling after the bicycle parts and fishing gear maker revised down its recurring profit estimate for this year on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma was downbeat following a downward revision in its profit forecasts on Tuesday.

Heiwa was sluggish after the pachinko pinball game machine maker said on Tuesday that it will not be able to achieve its sales volume target for April-September.

Insurers, including T&D, Sony Financial, Tokio Marine and Dai-ichi Life, as well as banks such as Resona, Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui were upbeat on higher U.S. interest rates.

Kurita Water Industries attracted purchases after the water treatment device maker on Tuesday revised up its earnings projection for the year ending in March next year.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average fell 50 points to close at 21,760.