Dollar drifts below ¥114 in aimless Tokyo trading

The dollar drifted in a narrow range just below ¥114 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, with traders finding few fresh cues while awaiting key overseas events.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.89-89, up from ¥113.67-67 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1760-1761, slightly up from $1.1755-1755, and at ¥133.94-96, up from ¥133.62-62.

The greenback moved aimlessly in Tokyo after briefly touching the ¥114 mark in overseas trading overnight, supported by rises in U.S. stock prices and long-term Treasury yields on hopes for U.S. President Donald Trump’s tax reform, as well as solid earnings at U.S. companies, traders said.

The U.S. currency’s topside was partly pressured by the Nikkei stock average’s fall to snap its record 16-session winning streak on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

A wait-and-see mood continued to prevail in the Tokyo currency market ahead of a monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday and Trump’s nomination of the next U.S. Federal Reserve chief, traders said.

“The dollar’s downside is expected to be firm, given hopes among market participants that Stanford University economist John Taylor, viewed as positive about monetary tightening, will be nominated,” an official at a currency margin trading service provider said.