Uniqlo won’t sell through Amazon, seeks tie-ups with other companies in U.S.

The head of Fast Retailing Co. on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of the Uniqlo chain selling its casual wear through the online retail giant Amazon.com.

Speaking to journalists in New York, CEO and President Tadashi Yanai said its subsidiary will sell through its own stores and sites.

Uniqlo would be just one of many brands if its products were sold on Amazon, he said. But he also saw the need to learn from Amazon’s innovative technologies.

“It is true that (Amazon) is a threat, but we don’t have to fear them,” he said. “We should think about ways to coexist with them.”

Fast Retailing’s operations in the United States are still unprofitable, and Yanai sounded eager to team up with firms other than Amazon to improve efficiency in its online distribution there.