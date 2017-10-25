More Japanese regions boast merits of vegetables fertilized with sewage byproducts

“Bistro Sewage” programs are being promoted in many parts of the nation that use fertilizers made from sludge, a byproduct of sewage treatment, to grow vegetables,

The project, in its fifth year, is now under way in 16 prefectures. The land ministry and other organizations decided in April to dub such vegetables as junkan sodachi (cyclically nurtured).

At the nation’s largest sewage technology fair, held at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center in August, Gesuido Koho Platform, an industry and government academic organization working to raise public awareness about sewage, handed visitors to its booth junkan sodachi cucumbers, corn and other vegetables raised in Nagano and Aomori prefectures.

“Many visitors from local governments showed willingness to promote the project,” a GKP official said.

The sludge, treated water and carbon dioxide produced in the process of sewage treatment at sewage disposal plants are full of three main macronutrients: nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. The project converts sludge into fertilizer, utilizes treated water for rice production and laver culture and uses heat and carbon dioxide for greenhouse cultivation of vegetables.

“Resources from sewage make nutrient-rich fertilizer and water and we have received reports that they help increase yields and produce sweeter fruit,” said an official at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Fertilizer from sewage treatment causes no health problems as the levels of harmful substances, including arsenic, mercury and lead, are only one-sixth to one-30th the maximum permissible amounts set by the fertilizer regulation law, according to the ministry.

One obstacle for the project is the public image of sewage. Farmers have voiced concerns that consumers may shun vegetables produced with the use of fertilizer from sewage treatment.

Promoters of the project therefore solicited nicknames from the public and picked junkan sodachi, hoping consumers will be drawn to the products.

With the harvest season for vegetables about to start, the land ministry is considering events such as cropping programs to expand public awareness of junkan sodachi vegetables.

The project is beneficial not only to farmers but also to the government, as the sewage reuse can cut spending on treatment, a senior ministry official said.

“We want a lot more people to understand the role of sewage, which has been largely invisible,” the official added.