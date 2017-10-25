Ivanka Trump to speak at Tokyo women’s empowerment symposium

Ivanka Trump, senior adviser to her father U.S. President Donald Trump, will give a speech at a symposium on women’s empowerment in Tokyo next week, the Japanese government said Wednesday.

Ivanka Trump’s Nov. 3 speech at the fourth annual World Assembly for Women will precede the U.S. president’s visit to Japan, which starts on Nov. 5.

She will be joined at the symposium by more than 60 political, business and international organization representatives from Japan and overseas, including World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva and Pramila Patten, U.N. special representative on sexual violence in conflict, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The government launched the symposium in 2014, modeling it after the World Economic Forum held annually in Davos, Switzerland.