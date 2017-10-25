Suspected arson fire engulfs huge area of UNESCO heritage-listed Brazilian national park

A fire suspected to have been caused by arson has engulfed 133,436 acres (54,000 hectares) of Brazil’s Chapada dos Veadeiros national park in the central Goias state, officials said Tuesday.

Almost a quarter of the protected nature area 155 miles (250 km) from the capital Brasilia has been affected. The park, famous for sheltering endangered animals and biodiversity, is listed by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.

About 100 people supported by helicopters and an air force plane were attempting to battle the blaze, said the Instituto Chico Mendes para la Conservacion de la Biodiversidad (ICMBio), which oversees the protected area.

There were no reports of injuries in the blaze, which started Oct.17 near a road in what the ICMBio suspects was an arson attack. Tourist visits were suspended.

The region is noted for its dry periods between April and September, but this year the late arrival of rains has increased vulnerability to fire.