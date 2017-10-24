South Korean leader congratulates Abe on election win

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his ruling camp’s landslide victory in Sunday’s general election, according to South Korea’s presidential office.

During their 20-minute telephone conversation, Moon said he thinks “the Japanese people’s will confirmed through the election is the generative power that pushes policies ahead,” according to a statement released by the office.

Moon told Abe that the Japanese leader’s four consecutive election victories, including the latest one, have shown “Japanese people’s solid support and trust” for his “policies, vision and leadership.”

“In the future, I hope he could break the record of the previous prime ministers (in election victories) and lead Japan’s development and prosperity,” he was quoted as saying.

In response, Abe said he had stressed in all his stump speeches the necessity of “mounting pressure on North Korea to make North Korea itself change its policies,” the statement said.

Abe added his emphasis on putting pressure on the North means “North Korea and its people can be prosperous if North Korea, endowed with diligent people and rich natural resources, chooses right policies.”

Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito secured a two-thirds majority in Sunday’s Lower House election.