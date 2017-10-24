Dollar capped around ¥113.70 by lower U.S. Treasury yields

The dollar was weaker around ¥113.70 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, with its topside capped by lower U.S. Treasury yields, after it rallied above ¥114 the previous day on the ruling bloc’s victory in Sunday’s general election.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.67-67, down from ¥113.77-79 at the same time on Monday. The euro was at $1.1755-1755, almost unchanged from $1.1756-1756, and at ¥133.62-62, down from ¥133.76-76.

The greenback came under position-adjustment selling in New York trading overnight after hitting three-month highs close to ¥114.10 in Tokyo. Late in New York trading, it sank to levels near ¥113.20 amid falls in U.S. equities and long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

In Tokyo on Tuesday, the U.S. currency initially remained sluggish below ¥113.50 but later bounced back to around ¥113.70 as Nikkei 225 regained momentum to extend its winning run to a record 16th session.

“There are few trading incentives at the moment” following the Lower House election in Japan, an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

Currency traders are generally taking wait-and-see attitudes ahead of a policy-setting meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday, as well as the announcement, expected to be made soon, of the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, market sources said.