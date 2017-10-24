Nikkei 225’s winning streak reaches record 16 sessions

The Nikkei 225 average rose Tuesday for a record 16th straight session and marked its highest closing level in 21 years and three months, reflecting brisk corporate earnings.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s benchmark gauge gained 108.52 points, or 0.50 percent, to end at 21,805.17, the best finish since July 11, 1996, after surging 239.01 points Monday.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues, extended its winning streak to a 12th session, closing 11.67 points, or 0.67 percent, higher at 1,756.92, its best since July 23, 2007. On Monday, the index gained 14.61 points.

Stocks got off to a sluggish start, weighed down by selling to lock in profits from the recent advance.

Later in the morning session, stocks fluctuated between positive and negative territory, caught in a tug of war between profit-taking and buying on dips, brokers said.

Stocks headed higher in the afternoon, buoyed by a spate of robust earnings reports from major companies, market sources said.

The landslide victory for the ruling coalition in the election Sunday “seems to have been positively received by foreign investors” and prompted buying, said Hiroaki Hiwada, a strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

Foreign investors’ hope for stability of the Abe administration was also shown in their dull market activities earlier this year when public approval ratings for the Abe Cabinet were sluggish, Hiwada said, explaining their appetite Tuesday.

Foreign investors have been motivated to correct their underweight positions on Tokyo stocks amid the recent rise of the market and bought a wide range of stocks, said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

“Individual investors are also becoming active about buying,” although reluctantly due to fears that the winning streak may stop at any time, Ota added.

The upward trend of Tokyo stock prices is likely to continue for the time being, Hiwada predicted.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,510 to 440 in the TSE’s first section, while 82 issues were unchanged.

Volume slightly fell to 1.571 billion shares from Monday’s 1.582 billion.

Mobile game site operator DeNA attracted purchases after its partner Nintendo announced Monday that it will release information Wednesday about a smartphone game the two companies are jointly developing.

Machinery maker Toshiba Tec, information equipment Canon Electronics and drugmaker Shionogi were buoyant after they raised their earnings projections.

Industrial robot maker Yaskawa was downbeat as its brisk earnings for the first half on fiscal 2017 released Monday failed to hold back profit-taking after its recent advance.

Electronics retailer Yamada Denki lost ground on a news report that it will likely post dismal earnings for April-September.