Nobel winner Kazuo Ishiguro not awarded Japan’s Order of Culture

Nagasaki-born British writer Kazuo Ishiguro, the winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in literature, was not among the people awarded the Order of Culture by the Japanese government for fiscal 2017.

Among past Japanese Nobel Prize winners, the only others who were not awarded the government honor were the late Prime Minister Eisaku Sato, who won the peace prize in 1974, and author Kenzaburo Oe, the winner of the literature prize in 1994, according to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

Oe is known to have declined the government’s offer to give him the award.

The list of this year’s winners was announced on Tuesday.

“The Nobel Prize is one objective criteria for choosing Order of Culture winners,” a ministry official said. But the official declined to offer specific comments on the selection process.

People with foreign citizenship are eligible for the award. The late Yoichiro Nambu, the winner of the 2008 Nobel Prize in physics, who had U.S. citizenship, and Shuji Nakamura, who won the same Nobel Prize in 2014 and has U.S. citizenship, received the Order of Culture in fiscal 1978 and fiscal 2014, respectively.

Meanwhile, Donald Keene, a U.S.-born scholar of Japanese literature, was awarded the Order of Culture in fiscal 2008, prior to his acquisition of Japanese citizenship.

Japanese scientist Leo Esaki won the Nobel Prize in physics in 1973 and received the Order of Culture the following year.