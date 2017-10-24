South Korea, Japan and U.S. to begin two-day joint missile tracking exercise

South Korea said Tuesday it will hold a two-day joint exercise with Japan and the United States to improve their ability to detect and track missiles launched by North Korea.

The exercise starting the same day in waters off South Korea and Japan involves four Aegis-equipped ships from the three countries, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

An official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters no missiles will be fired during the exercise, which comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula over North Korean nuclear and missile threats.

The ships used in the exercise will be the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Kirishima, a South Korean naval vessel and two U.S. Navy ships, all equipped with the Aegis combat system.

A similar exercise was first held in June last year.