Business lobby calls on firms to donate to political parties while highlighting ruling bloc policies

Keidanren, the nation’s largest business lobby, has urged member firms to donate to political parties.

It is the fourth straight year for the group, also known as the Japan Business Federation, to call for political contributions by businesses.

“Political donations are part of social contributions by companies and have a significant meaning,” Keidanren Chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara told a news conference on Monday.

In a report assessing the policies of political parties, Keidanren said the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, have made achievements both on the domestic and diplomatic fronts.

The business lobby highly evaluated the LDP’s efforts to expand the country’s nominal gross domestic product to ¥600 trillion and strengthen national security amid heightened tensions over North Korea.

The report urged the LDP to promote fiscal reform while raising the consumption tax from 8 percent to 10 percent in October 2019 as planned.

Keidanren also called on the LDP to put into force an economic partnership agreement between Japan and the European Union and the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact by Japan and 10 other countries.

The group stopped short of clarifying its evaluation of the policies of three major opposition parties — the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Kibo no To (Party of Hope) and Nippon Ishin no Kai — describing only their main policy measures.