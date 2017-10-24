Treasury report slams Obama-linked rule to allow class-action suits by ripped-off consumers against banks

A Trump administration report Monday attacked a ban on mandatory arbitration, throwing in doubt a rule crafted by an Obama administration appointee intended to boost consumers in disputes with banks.

A Treasury Department report criticized the reasoning behind the rule announced in July by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that stops banks and other financial companies from making arbitration mandatory in disputes with customers.

The policy was intended to address fine-print clauses that bank and credit card consumers must agree to that bar them from seeking redress through class-action litigation.

The rule has been championed by Richard Cordray, the first director of the CFPB, which was established after the 2008 financial crisis, as a way to ensure that wronged consumers have their day in court.

But the Treasury Department said the CFPB, in developing the policy, failed to “meaningfully evaluate” whether the rule would “serve either consumer protection or the public interest — its two statutory mandates,” the report said.

Rather it argued that by eliminating mandatory arbitration, the CFPB will generate more than 3,000 additional class action lawsuits, requiring hundreds of millions in lawyers’ fees and $1.7 billion in additional settlements.

In such suits, consumers typically garner just $32.25 per person, while the litigation results in a “large wealth transfer to plaintiffs’ attorneys,” the report said.

The Treasury report drew strong criticism from the advocacy group Public Citizen, which accused the department of siding “with Equifax and Wells Fargo against ripped-off customers.”