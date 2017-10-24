Rights body sounds alarm after violence at home and to ride services claims 83 women in Mexico’s Puebla

MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission says authorities should declare a gender violence alert for the central state of Puebla.
The governmental commission said Monday that 83 women were killed between January and September in Puebla, where women report above-average rates of domestic violence.
A national agency formed in 2007 can declare violence alerts and follow up with education, prosecution and prevention programs.
The state government has called for tougher standards for ride-hailing apps after two women were killed in incidents involving such apps in a month.
A female university student was robbed and shot to death Sept. 30 by men riding in an Uber-registered vehicle with its driver.
Earlier in September, a driver for the Spain-based app Cabify allegedly killed a young female passenger.