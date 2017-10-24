Rights body sounds alarm after violence at home and to ride services claims 83 women in Mexico’s Puebla
A women, her faced painted as a Catrina, holds up a sign last November with a message that reads in Spanish: 'No More Femicides,' during a demonstration to protest violence against women in Mexico City. Mexico's National Human Rights Commission said Monday that authorities should declare a gender violence alert for the central state of Puebla. | AP

/

Rights body sounds alarm after violence at home and to ride services claims 83 women in Mexico’s Puebla

AP

MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission says authorities should declare a gender violence alert for the central state of Puebla.

The governmental commission said Monday that 83 women were killed between January and September in Puebla, where women report above-average rates of domestic violence.

A national agency formed in 2007 can declare violence alerts and follow up with education, prosecution and prevention programs.

The state government has called for tougher standards for ride-hailing apps after two women were killed in incidents involving such apps in a month.

A female university student was robbed and shot to death Sept. 30 by men riding in an Uber-registered vehicle with its driver.

Earlier in September, a driver for the Spain-based app Cabify allegedly killed a young female passenger.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A women, her faced painted as a Catrina, holds up a sign last November with a message that reads in Spanish: 'No More Femicides,' during a demonstration to protest violence against women in Mexico City. Mexico's National Human Rights Commission said Monday that authorities should declare a gender violence alert for the central state of Puebla. | AP

, , , , , ,