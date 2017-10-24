U.S. coalition blamed as ‘unidentified’ airstrikes kill at least 22 civilians in Syrian regime-held zone

At least 22 people were killed late Monday in strikes by unidentified aircraft on a Syrian government-held neighborhood of the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, a monitor said.

A local official, and Syrian state television, accused the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group of carrying out the strikes, and gave a lower death toll of 14, with 30 injured.

IS holds part of the city, but the deaths came in a neighborhood under government control and appeared to be the possible result of a mistake, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The war monitor said the 22 civilians were killed in the Al-Qusur neighborhood, in the west of the city, which is the provincial capital of oil-rich Deir Ezzor province.

A government source in the city, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, accused the U.S.-led coalition of the strikes.

“Fourteen civilians were killed and more than 30 others injured in airstrikes by coalition planes on the Al-Qusor neighborhood in Deir Ezzor city,” the source said, adding that the toll could rise because a number of the injured were in serious condition.

Syrian state television, citing its reporter, also accused the coalition of the strikes.

There was no immediate response from the coalition to questions on the deaths, which were reported late Monday night.

Syrian regime forces backed by ally Russia have seized most of Deir Ezzor city after breaking an IS siege of nearly three years on government-held districts in September.

The regime offensive against IS, backed by Russian air power, is being waged largely on the western side of the Euphrates river that cuts diagonally across Deir Ezzor province.

A second, separate offensive against the jihadis is being fought on the eastern side by the Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the U.S.-led coalition against IS.

A “deconfliction” mechanism is meant to keep the two campaigns separate.

IS controls less than half of Deir Ezzor province, its last remaining stronghold in the country after the SDF ousted it from its bastion Raqqa last week with U.S.-led coalition support.

More than 330,000 people have been killed in Syria since the war began in March 2011 with anti-government protests.