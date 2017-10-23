Japan stocks advance on Abe’s win, signaling fiscal spending and continued loose monetary policy

A landslide election victory Sunday for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent Tokyo stocks higher and the yen down Monday, with the path paved for a continuation of loose monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei average rose for the 15th straight session on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The index gained 239.01 points, or 1.11 percent, to end at 21,696.65, its best finish since July 15, 1996.

Meanwhile, Japan’s currency was trading at ¥113.77-79 to the dollar as of 5 p.m. in Tokyo, slightly lower than the ¥113.32-32 at the same time on Friday. In the morning, the yen had fallen to the 114 level.

Abe’s landslide victory signals continuity with his platform of fiscal spending and monetary easing.

With Abe now in good political shape ahead of a pending decision on nominating the Bank of Japan’s leadership, the Japanese currency slumped to its weakest since July. The nation’s two main benchmarks extended their recent rallies that sent them to the highest in at least a decade. Elsewhere in Asia, equities swung between gains and losses. Oil extended gains after OPEC and its allies achieved record compliance to cuts in September.

Abe’s ruling coalition retained a two-thirds majority in the Lower House, bolstering his chances of becoming the nation’s longest-serving postwar leader. His Abenomics program has spurred a more-than 20 percent decline in the yen since he took office in December 2012, while the Nikkei 225 Stock Average has roughly doubled.

Investors also continue to watch developments in Spain.

Catalan separatists were to meet Monday to formulate their reply to Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy after the Spanish leader announced an unprecedented barrage of measures to stamp his authority on the rebel region. Rajoy on Saturday shocked many observers with plans to clear out the entire separatist administration in Barcelona and take control of key institutions including public media and the regional police force, known as the Mossos d’Esquadra.

Markets on Friday saw politics return to focus, with the dollar climbing and U.S. Treasuries sliding on bets U.S. President Donald Trump is closer to pulling off one of his biggest legislative priorities after the U.S. Senate approved a legislative vehicle for tax cuts. In the race for Federal Reserve chair, Trump said he’s considering John Taylor and Fed Gov. Jerome Powell and indicated Janet Yellen remains in the running for renomination to a second four-year term.

China’s new home prices rose in 44 of 70 cities in September from the previous month, compared with 46 in August, data showed.

The U.S. economy probably expanded at about a 2.5 percent annualized pace in the third quarter, restrained in part by the effects of two hurricanes, economists forecast the government to report Friday.

Among other U.S. data this week, orders for big-ticket durable goods probably increased in a sign of firmer manufacturing growth.

Australia updates on third-quarter inflation on Wednesday, while South Korea reports on GDP and Hong Kong on imports and exports. Japan reports on CPI later in the week.

The European Central Bank is to hold a policy meeting Thursday at which it is expected to announce a stimulus plan for 2018.