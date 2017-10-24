Creating a peaceful and just world

Our world faces many grave challenges.

Widening conflicts and inequality.

Extreme weather and deadly intolerance.

Security threats — including nuclear weapons.

We have the tools and wealth to overcome these challenges. All we need is the will.

The world’s problems transcend borders.

We have to transcend our differences to transform our future.

When we achieve human rights and human dignity for all people — they will build a peaceful, sustainable and just world.

On United Nations Day, let us, “We the Peoples,” make this vision a reality.

Thank you. Shokran. Xie Xie. Merci. Spasibo. Gracias. Obrigado.

