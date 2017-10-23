Toshiba forecasts ¥110 billion annual loss from tax impact of chip unit sale to Bain consortium

Toshiba Corp. forecast an annual net loss of ¥110 billion ($968 million) after calculating the tax impact of selling its memory chip division to a group led by Bain Capital.

The Tokyo-based company revised its forecast from an earlier estimate of ¥230 billion in net income, according to a statement. The company left its operating profit and sales forecasts for the year ending March unchanged. Toshiba said the sale will be recognized for tax purposes as a non-qualified split, after it separated its memory business to secure the injection of capital from the Bain consortium.

Toshiba’s shareholders are expected to approve the ¥2 trillion sale of the memory chip business at a general meeting Tuesday, helping the company avert a capital deficit that could lead to its delisting. The Bain consortium includes major technology players Apple Inc., Dell Inc., SK Hynix Inc. and Hoya Corp., while Toshiba itself will maintain a stake. The proceeds will result in a ¥1.08 trillion improvement in its shareholders’ equity, the company said Monday.

Toshiba is clawing its way back after an accounting scandal in 2015 that was followed by a multibillion-dollar loss in its nuclear operations in the U.S. The Tokyo Stock Exchange earlier this month removed Toshiba from its watch list for delisting, citing better internal controls and efforts to improve corporate governance.

Toshiba’s shares closed 1.2 percent lower at ¥331 on Monday, after falling as much as 3.6 percent. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on Nov. 9.