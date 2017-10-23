Banks sees higher loan demand from Japanese firms in third quarter

Demand for bank lending among companies grew in July-September for the first time in three quarters, a Bank of Japan survey showed Monday.

The diffusion index for corporate loan demand came to plus 6 in the latest reporting period, up from plus 3 from the previous survey for April-June, according to the data.

The growth reflected higher demand for funds to spend on facilities and equipment on the back of robust corporate earnings, BOJ officials said.

The figure for loan demand from individuals rose to plus 8 from plus 2, up for the first time in five quarters. Demand for housing loans increased amid low interest rates in the nation, the officials said.

The index represents the percentage of banks enjoying stronger or somewhat stronger loan demand minus that of banks facing weaker or somewhat weaker demand.

The quarterly survey covered the country’s top 50 banks in terms of outstanding loans. The latest survey was conducted between Sept. 11 and Oct. 12.