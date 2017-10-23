Toyota temporarily halts all domestic plants for safety due to typhoon

Toyota Motor Corp. temporarily suspended operations Monday at all of its domestic vehicle and auto parts plants due to Typhoon Lan. Some of the plants were set to resume operation later in the day.

The move was aimed at ensuring the safety of workers, the nation’s leading automaker said.

The suspended plants include those of Toyota subsidiaries in Kyushu as well as Tohoku and Hokkaido.

On Monday morning, Nissan Motor Co. instructed employees at its Oppama plant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, and its headquarters in Yokohama to stand by at home.

The year’s 21st typhoon made landfall around Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, at around 3 a.m. Monday before sweeping through the Kanto region and the northeast Pacific coastline.