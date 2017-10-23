Powerful Typhoon Lan lashes Tokyo, snarling morning commute; at least two dead

Powerful Typhoon Lan blazed through Tokyo Monday morning after making landfall on the Pacific coast of central Japan hours earlier, leaving at least two dead as it battered a wide area with heavy rain and strong winds.

Morning commuters were affected as railways canceled or reduced services as the typhoon approached.

As of 6:50 a.m., the large typhoon was centered above Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, moving northeast at a speed of 65 kph and with an atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals at its center and winds of up to 162 kph, the Meteorological Agency said.

At around 3 a.m., the season’s 21st typhoon hit Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, according to the agency.

After passing the metropolitan area, the typhoon was projected to move to the Pacific off the coast of the Tohoku region, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the region.

Some Pacific coastal areas from western to eastern Japan were engulfed in a storm zone with gusts of over 90 kph expected, the agency said.

The typhoon brought more than 400 mm of rainfall in the 48 hours to Sunday evening in Wakayama, Mie and Kagoshima prefectures. The city of Shingu in Wakamaya saw over 800 mm of rainfall.

The Uda River in Mie Prefecture flooded and some houses are believed to have been inundated. In neighboring Shiga Prefecture, a road collapse 10 meters deep stretched for about 17 meters.

Masao Hirashima, 63, died after scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in the city of Fukuoka around 4:50 p.m. and police believe the accident was caused by strong winds. A gust of 87.1 kph was recorded around 5:20 p.m. in the city.

Hirashima, who was passing the site, saw the scaffolding collapsing but was unable to escape, the police said.

In Yamaguchi Prefecture, a 70-year-old man disappeared after his boat suffered engine trouble and he dived into the sea attempting to grab a line from another vessel. His body was later found on a beach about 3.3 km away.

In Osaka Prefecture, four cars were submerged as water on a road rose after a mudslide and at least one man was injured, police said.

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, an 85-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after she was knocked over by a gust of wind while walking on a sidewalk.

Strong winds were observed in a wide area of Japan, including the town of Nagi, Okayama Prefecture, where a gust of 164.5 pkh was recorded, while a gust of 143.3 kph was registered in Kobe.

According to Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co., over 350 flights had been canceled, affecting around 43,000 passengers. The two airlines also decided to cancel around 170 flights on Monday.

Train services were disrupted with sections of the Tokaido Shinkansen Line suspended, and sections of expressways were also closed.

The morning rush hour in the Tokyo metropolitan area as well as in central Japan centering on Nagoya were likely to be affected as services on some lines will be suspended from early Monday.

Toyota Motor Corp. suspended operations at factories assembling vehicles in the prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi, Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi, Mie and Fukuoka from Monday morning to evening, company officials said.

A number of municipalities issued evacuation advisories for residents. Some regional election boards decided to forgo vote-counting for the day’s House of Representatives election until at least Monday due to transportation disruptions caused by the typhoon.

Crown Prince Naruhito decided to delay his trip to Kochi Prefecture to join an agriculture promotion event from Monday morning to the afternoon as the planned flight from Tokyo’s Haneda airport was canceled, the Imperial Household Agency said.

After rapidly passing close to Tokyo early Monday morning, the typhoon is expected to be downgraded to an extratropical cyclone east of Hokkaido, the agency said.