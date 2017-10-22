Tomomi Inada survives scandal, but Mayuko Toyota voted out

Sunday’s Lower House election brought mixed results for a few prominent candidates — including some who have been trying to emerge from scandals.

Liberal Democratic Party member Tomomi Inada was set to win in the Fukui No. 1 district, beating Kibo no To (Party of Hope) rookie Koji Suzuki and Japanese Communist Party newcomer Yukie Kanemoto.

The former defense chief stepped down from the ministerial post in July to take responsibility for failing to oversee Defense Ministry and Ground Self-Defense Force officials who tried to cover up daily activity logs of the GSDF’s peacekeeping operation in South Sudan.

During the campaign period, Inada stayed in Fukui Prefecture and traveled across the district, apologizing at her gatherings. She also stressed the achievements of the ruling LDP-Komeito bloc and gained support from conservatives.

While still defense minister, Inada faced criticism after suggesting that the Self-Defense Forces backed an LDP candidate in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in June. She also faced questions over her alleged relationship with the scandal-tainted Moritomo Gakuen in Osaka.

Following the torrent of criticism, Inada stepped down in July.

Her opponents Suzuki and Kanemoto attempted to grab votes from people critical of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration, but the effort fell short.

Meanwhile, a lawmaker in the spotlight over allegations that she physically and verbally abused her secretary in May lost her seat. Mayuko Toyota, 43, who quit the ruling LDP after the scandal broke, struggled to retain her seat in a Saitama Prefecture district amid tough competition from candidates from the LDP, Kibo no To, the JCP and Nippon Ishin no Kai.

Before the campaign kicked off, she said: “I would like to restart from the bottom.”

But most of Toyota’s supporters from industrial groups switched to the LDP candidate.

While declining to give details about the allegations, saying they are still under investigation, Toyota said she did not cause her secretary serious injury.

According to claims in the Shukan Shincho weekly magazine that hit newsstands in June, Toyota was sitting in the back seat of a car driven by her then secretary on May 20 when she yelled at him and struck him several times on the head and face.

The Shukan Shincho uploaded an audio file of the alleged incident in which a woman can be heard hurling insults, including “baldy” and “you should die,” at a man who says he is driving, apologizes repeatedly and asks her to stop hitting him.

The woman also screams, “How many times did you hit my heart?” and “Don’t damage my reputation anymore!”

Toyota was elected from Saitama’s No. 4 district in 2012 and re-elected in 2014. She has served in positions including parliamentary vice education minister.

Toyota worked at the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare before entering politics. While she was at the ministry, the government sponsored her master’s degree in public health policy at the Harvard School of Public Health, according to an article published by the school in 2014.

Meanwhile, Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan member Kiyomi Tsujimoto won a seat in Osaka’s closely contested No. 10 district, beating two incumbents: LDP member Kazuhide Okuma and Nippon Ishin’s Kenta Matsunami.

The former special advisor to the prime minister left the Democratic Party and joined the CDP founded by former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano.

Tsujimoto, former acting chief secretary of the DP, also gained support from the JCP.