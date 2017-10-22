Abe’s gamble pays off as ruling bloc poised to secure two-third majority of Lower House

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition was poised for a resounding victory in Sunday’s general election, as early projections showed that it was likely to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lower House, raising his chances of achieving a historic third term and his longtime ambition of revising the pacifist Constitution.

Early projections based on exit polls from major media outlets including TBS and TV Tokyo showed the Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito bloc winning 311 seats in the 465-member Lower House, power that would help it call a referendum on amending the U.S.-drafted charter. This would herald a resurgence in Abe’s drive to amend the supreme code for the first time since it took force 70 years ago.

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the LDP, tried to remain calm after being informed that an overwhelming victory was at hand.

“We’re very grateful that the public has given the Cabinet a mandate, but we will be careful not to become arrogant going forward,” he said on an online news program.

Although Kibo no To (Party of Hope), the upstart headed by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike launched with hopes of pulling off a stunning majority victory, it was apparently struggling to stay even with its pre-election tally of 57 seats.

Meanwhile, the opposition party that actually was developing into a growing threat in the race was the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which projections showed on course to boost its standing to 58 seats from 16, according to TBS.

According to the communications ministry, early voting surged to 21.37 million for the election, jumping 62.54 percent from the previous Lower House election in 2014.

It was a stunning moment for Abe, whose grip on power began slipping in July after his LDP was clobbered by a fledgling party headed by Koike in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election. His Cabinet’s popularity had plunged to its lowest since he returned to power in 2012, damaged by ministerial missteps, gaffes, Abe’s alleged cronyism scandals and a cover-up of politically sensitive data in the Defense Ministry.

A solid showing for the ruling bloc will serve as a powerful public mandate for Abe, adding momentum to his widely rumored bid next year to run for a historic third term as LDP president. If re-elected, Abe, who briefly held office from 2006 to 2007, could remain in power until 2021, becoming the nation’s longest-serving prime minister.

Early results showed Koike’s Kibo no To struggling to reach its initially predicted position as Japan’s second-largest party, presenting the first major setback to the populist governor’s surprising political ascent.

Throughout the campaign, Koike coined political catchphrases, including “Yurinomics,” her new economic policy that involves taxing companies that stockpile cash, and the “12 zeroes,” a list of reforms that includes eliminating nuclear power, hay fever and rush-hour train hell. But based on the election results, Koike could end up losing her grip on the party.

Koike conceded defeat after getting early projections, adding that she needed time to analyze the likely outcome.

“This is a very harsh result,” Koike told reporters. She said her “words and actions” during and before the election campaign made voters feel uncomfortable.

Vying against Kibo no To for second place is Yukio Edano’s CDP, which rapidly developed a strong base with its call to “Restore Decent Politics.”

The CDP opposes Abe’s plan to amend Article 9 of the Constitution to legitimize the Self-Defense Forces in line with the divisive security laws his ruling bloc rammed through the Diet in 2015.

While its second-place finish is unlikely to threaten Abe’s legislative advantage, it would have “symbolic resonance,” vindicating Edano’s emphasis on ” uncompromising resistance to Abe’s plans for constitutional revision and past changes to the national security law,” said Tobias Harris, a political analyst at Teneo Intelligence, the political risk arm of consulting firm Teneo.

The opposition slammed Abe’s decision last month to dissolve the Lower House as a self-serving ploy to avoid a grilling in the Diet over his scandals. The questioning had been expected to begin during the extraordinary Diet session called in September.

Abe, however, said his actions were intended to seek a public mandate for his hard-line attitude toward North Korea and his decision to use the proceeds from the 2019 consumption tax hike to boost education and social security instead of paying down the national debt.

“We can no longer let ourselves be fooled by North Korea. We cannot succumb to its threats. By taking advantage of our strong diplomacy, we have to make sure the North will have no other option but change its policy and return to the negotiating table,” Abe told a throng of supporters waving Rising Sun flags at a rally in front of JR Akihabara station on Saturday. Abe added he will work in lockstep with U.S. President Donald Trump to continue to “maximize pressure” on the regime.

All eyes now turn to whether his ruling coalition, which boasted a pre-election strength of 325 seats in the previous 475-seat Lower House, can maintain the two-thirds majority of 310 all by itself.

Doing so is crucial to Abe’s goal of revising the supreme law by 2020. In May, he said his aim was to legitimize the existence of the SDF, which some scholars say is unconstitutional under war-renouncing Article 9.