Powerful typhoon dumps rain across Japan ahead of likely Honshu landfall

Typhoon Lan was approaching the main island of Honshu on Sunday as voting in the Lower House snap election was taking place, with the cyclone likely to make landfall in central or eastern Japan sometime after midnight.

As of 7 p.m., Lan, classified as extremely large and very strong, was centered south of the Kii Peninsula and moving northeast at a speed of 45 kph, packing winds of up to 216 kph, according to the Meteorological Agency. At its center it had an atmospheric pressure of 945 hectopascals after weakening slightly.

In the 48 hours to Sunday evening, the season’s 21st typhoon had dumped more than 300 mm of rainfall on Wakayama, Mie and Kagoshima prefectures. The city of Shingu in Wakayama recorded over 500 mm of rain.

Throughout the day, a number of local municipalities issued evacuation advisories for some residents.

On Sunday at around 4:50 p.m., metal scaffolding collapsed at a hospital building construction site in the city of Fukuoka, falling and hitting a man who was walking by. He suffered cardiopulmonary arrest and was taken to a hospital. Police believe winds from the storm caused the collapse.

The weather agency warned of mudslides and swollen rivers and called on voters to check the latest weather information before they headed out to cast their votes at polling stations.

Some regional election boards said Sunday they are unlikely to start counting ballots until at least Monday due to transportation disruption caused by the typhoon.

Lan is expected to be downgraded to an extratropical cyclone early Tuesday as it moves over the ocean east of Hokkaido, the agency said.

