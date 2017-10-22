Police to probe 60 suspected election law offenses

Authorities are ready to begin investigating some 60 cases of suspected Public Offices Election Law violations linked to the general election on Sunday, the National Police Agency said.

Police will investigate about 100 people, about half of whom are suspected of buying votes mainly by wining and dining or handing cash to campaign staffers.

As of Friday, seven people had been arrested. Six were suspected of breaking the election law by vandalizing candidates’ posters, obstructing street speeches and other acts.

During the previous Lower House election in 2014, six people were arrested two days before the election.

This year, the police issued warnings in connection with more than 1,458 suspected violations, up eight from 2014.

The total included 1,158 cases in which inappropriate documents, such as multiple copies of a campaign poster, were displayed.

Warnings were also issued regarding more than six cases linked to online activities.