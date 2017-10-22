ExposeYourPig: French women name and shame harassers

French women have taken to social media to share tales of sexual harassment with the name-and-shame hashtag #BalanceTonPorc (“expose your pig”).

The initiative, launched by a French journalist who lives in New York, follows the American #MeToo campaign, in which tens of thousands of women have taken to Twitter and Facebook since 2006 to recount experiences of being verbally abused, groped, molested and raped by bosses, teachers and family.

The French women have gone further, with some naming names rather than just sharing their experience of abuse or discrimination.

In a country that cherishes its self-image as the land of seduction and romance but also has long been seen as soft on sexual harassment — a country where the predatory style of ex-IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn was an open secret before he was brought down by a U.S. assault case brought by a hotel maid — feminists see the flood of testimonies as a turning point.

“Even if many women didn’t share their stories, they will certainly have been impacted,” said French feminist Caroline De Haas. The accounts “give voice to a legitimate anger that has been contained for too long.”

Christine Bard, a professor of feminist history at Angers University in western France, described the outpouring as unprecedented. “All these women, from all over, saying the same thing, breaks the silence and the individual logic which makes you think you’re the only one afraid,” she said.

Over half of the French women surveyed for an Odoxa-Dentsu poll published Friday said they had been victims of sexual assault or harassment.

The campaign was started by journalist Sandra Muller, who shared a story on Twitter of a humiliating advance from a top French executive. “You have big breasts. You are my type of woman. I will make you orgasm all night,” she quoted him as saying in a tweet urging others to expose tormentors or aggressors.

Similar stories flooded in immediately.

Among the posts were allegations of sexual abuse, rape threats and filming up skirts.

“A photographer told me ‘we could do the photos, or we could just have sex,’ ” wrote one woman, who called herself Audrey Merveille.

“One bouncer rescued me from a guy in a nightclub, only to then say he deserved a kiss for his trouble,” said another, who called herself Nathalie Marchak.

French Gender Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa applauded the initiative, saying, “Twitter cannot replace legal action, but it is a first step for many women.”

“Anything that allows women to talk is a good method. I understand that being behind a screen can make it easier to put extremely difficult issues into words,” she wrote in an email.

The social media campaigns were sparked by public outcry over allegations that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over three decades in the film business.

The chauvinistic world of French politics has also been thrust back into the spotlight.

The daughter of a former conservative minister accused an elderly former Socialist minister of having sexually assaulted her at the Paris Opera.

A lawmaker in President Emmanuel Macron’s party is facing claims of harassment by his former parliamentary assistant, Franceinfo radio reported Friday, while a member of the greater Paris regional council has been excluded by his party after claims made by two female associates.

In a sign of the momentum behind the campaign, Schiappa has announced plans for a new law against sexual harassment and violence that would fine men for wolf whistling and lecherous behavior, among other measures.

“There are 220,000 incidents of sexual assault and 84,000 of rape per year” in France, said Schiappa. “Those numbers have got to come down.”

She said her ministry would embark on a “Tour de France” to consult citizens on proposed provisions to the law.

“We are really at a turning point, with the Weinstein affair as a trigger,” Schiappa said on Friday in an interview.

She said the Weinstein scandal could have a more durable impact in France because it had prompted women from all walks of life to denounce harassment and assault at work and in public places, not only in the corridors of power.

“When it’s about politicians, most people just slam politicians rather than seeing it as a wider issue,” she said.

Much of the French debate focuses on plans to slap fines on harassment in the street and whether that is really feasible.

Schiappa acknowledged Friday that harassment is hard to define, adding that details would be decided through the wide public consultations in the coming months.

“For instance, it’s following a woman through several blocks or asking for her phone number 15 straight times,” said Schiappa, adding that she personally did not believe wolf whistles should be characterized as sexual harassment.

For some women, #BalanceTonPorc is long overdue.

“I’ve lived in Paris for five years and already been physically assaulted twice, and I’ve lost count of the number of insults and marriage proposals,” said entrepreneur and prominent feminist Marie Beauchesne.

More than 300,000 accounts of sexual harassment or abuse have been published under #BalanceTonPorc in the past week.

Some conservatives say the new trend amounts to an attack on the French way of life in the name of U.S.-style puritanism. Pundits Berenice Levet and Guillaume Bigot, writing in Le Figaro daily on Thursday, warned against the import of a killjoy “Anglo-Saxon” view of relationships between men and women.

Critics of the campaign also say it is focused on revenge and public shaming rather than on legislative progress.

Actress Catherine Deneuve told the magazine Valeurs Actuelles that she found the campaign “disgusting,” adding: “Does it contribute anything? Will it solve the problem?”

Responding to such criticism, Schiappa said: “There is some reluctance. Some say we will kill the culture of the ‘French lover’ … if we punish street harassment.”

“But it’s the opposite. We want to preserve seduction, chivalry and ‘l’amour a la francaise’ by saying what is key is consent.

“Between consenting adults, everything is allowed — we can seduce, talk. But if someone says ‘no,’ it’s ‘no’ — and it’s final.”