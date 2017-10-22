New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern is an incoming prime minister who answers the phone herself

When an Australian journalist wanted to find out how to pronounce the name of New Zealand’s incoming prime minister, he unwittingly went straight to the top.

According to The New Zealand Herald, Tiger Webb of Australia’s ABC Radio called the New Zealand Parliament on Friday to find out how Jacinda Ardern, who will take over as prime minister this week, pronounces her surname.

Webb was transferred to the Labour Party’s offices, and Ardern herself answered the phone. She told Webb that her last name is pronounced “AH-durn.”

“It was funny. I was in a meeting and my desk phone started to ring, and it doesn’t ring much, so I went over and I saw it was an international number, and I just picked up,” Ardern told the Herald.

The brief phone conversation sparked some lively Twitter banter after an impressed Webb tweeted about the incident.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark tweeted, “That’s New Zealand!!”

Ardern, 37, will be New Zealand’s youngest leader in more than 150 years, and hopes to take the country on a more liberal path following nine years of rule by the conservatives.

Winston Peters, the leader of the populist New Zealand First party, announced Thursday he would form a coalition government with center-left Labour after no party won an outright majority of seats in the 120-seat Parliament in the Sept. 23 general election.

Ardern, who became Labour Party leader just seven weeks before the election, is credited with almost single-handedly leading the party to a powerful finish through what the press dubbed “Jacindamania.”

It was a feat many had thought impossible for the struggling opposition party at the beginning of the year.

The seeds of Jacindamania were planted less than 24 hours after Ardern took the reigns of the party, when she bluntly responded to questions the young leader deemed inappropriate.

On two occasions, Ardern was asked by journalists about her plans to start a family.

“It is totally unacceptable in 2017 to say that women should have to answer that question in the workplace,” said Ardern, who has a partner, to a radio commentator. “It is a woman’s decision about when they choose to have children; it should not pre-determine whether or not they are given a job.”

That response made global headlines and resonated with Ardern’s young voter base.

Ardern has proven particularly popular among young women, and many see her ability to connect with voters and affability as her biggest assets. She boasts the largest number of Twitter followers among New Zealand lawmakers.

Clark, New Zealand’s second female prime minister, who was once considered a top candidate to head the United Nations and has been an inspirational figure in Ardern’s political life, has likened Ardern to two other young “rock star” politicians: French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ardern rose rapidly to the highest office in the land since first running for office less than 10 years ago.

Ardern was born to a policeman’s family in 1980 and was raised a Mormon. She remembers growing up around poverty and hardship in the forestry town of Murupara on the North Island and says her passion for social justice came from what she saw.

“I knew that a lot of people had lost their jobs, but I did not understand that it was due to the privatization of the forestry industry and to a complete lack of central government support,” she said in her maiden speech to parliament in 2008.

“I knew that there were suicides … but I did not understand the linkages between these things and the poverty of the community I was living in.”

“My love of politics came when I realized that it was the key to changing what I saw.”

Ardern joined the Labour Party at age 17. After graduating from university in 2001, she worked as a researcher for Clark, the Labour prime minister at the time, and later in the Cabinet Office in London when Tony Blair was the British prime minister.

In 2008, Ardern was elected to Parliament for the first time at age 28, becoming its youngest member.

But having worked under the two high-profile but very different prime ministers, she had already earned her political stripes, and by the time she was chosen as the Labour leader last August, she had risen to the post of deputy party leader.

The one-time DJ and whiskey aficionado’s progressive political views are expected to provide a refreshing change after nine years of center-right National Party government in New Zealand, a nation of 4.7 million people.

New Zealand has a long tradition of progressive politics and has been described as the “birthplace of the 20th century” for being the first country to allow women to vote and for a raft of first-in-the-world social security programs.

As an opposition lawmaker, Ardern supported liberalizing abortion and allowing voluntary euthanasia and same-sex marriage, which was legalized in New Zealand in 2013.

Indeed, Ardern’s support of gay marriage is understood to be the reason she chose to leave the Mormon Church in 2005.

But despite her progressive image, Ardern has also promised to take a hard line on immigration, arguing that record high immigration has caused affordability and employment problems for many Kiwis.