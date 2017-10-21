MeToo assault campaign hits Japan

The hashtag #MeToo went viral on social media platforms last week, with people using it to speak out against sexual harassment and assault in the wake of the allegations made against disgraced U.S. film mogul Harvey Weinstein. In a tweet posted on Oct. 15, actor Alyssa Milano asked women who have been harassed or assaulted to use the hashtag to “give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

While the campaign has yet to attract much attention in Japan, a handful of Twitter users posted their own thoughts alongside the hashtag, including the following:

“I have never told anyone about the time I was assaulted nor have I spoken out about it,” wrote @yu_ichikawa. “I didn’t even mention it to the friends I met up with afterward. I feel regret, shame and a sense of responsibility for what happened more than anger or sadness. I have tried to tell myself ‘It’s not a big deal.’ #MeToo”

“Women from around the world are posting #MeToo and exposing the seriousness of the situation,” wrote @romi1208. “It seems the message is not spreading in Japan yet. … If you don’t have the courage to post the hashtag, just share the messages you come across.”

“A number of people I know are saying #MeToo and it makes me want to cry,” wrote @0_0megane. “At the same time, however, I feel their strength and I am hopeful change will start from here.”