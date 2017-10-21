Halloween revelers in Shibuya to get multilingual help from police

With Halloween celebrations becoming more popular in Japan, the Metropolitan Police Department will introduce a system this year to guide crowds in multiple languages in Tokyo’s Shibuya district, the top place where costumed revelers gather.

Expecting a number of foreigners to join the crowd, the police will provide automated voice guidance using speakers from Oct. 27 to 31, authorities said Friday.

The system is also designed to give instructions to foreigners in case of emergencies. English-speaking police officers will also be deployed around Shibuya, the most popular destination for Halloween partygoers in Tokyo and always a popular place among young people and tourists.

Some parts of streets near Shibuya Station will be closed to traffic during the period.

Last year, to avoid turmoil near JR Shibuya Station, the MPD for the first time dedicated two nearby streets to pedestrians from Friday through Monday. Roughly 90 events were held in Shibuya on Halloween night last year.

Halloween in Japan is mostly an excuse for people to dress in costumes and party, while giving corporations much-needed seasonal marketing opportunities for Halloween-themed merchandise.

Public relations officers for a riot police squad have also been a fixture character at the crossing outside Shibuya Station in recent years. Nicknamed “DJ Cop,” the officers have gained popularity with their use of humor to guide the movements of the huge crowd.