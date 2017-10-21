Man grabs police officer’s gun at Fukuoka mall and fires two shots

A 44-year-old man arrested for alleged shoplifting at a shopping mall snatched a gun from a police officer during questioning and fired two shots, the police have said. No one was injured.

The rare shooting incident took place on Friday at around 3 p.m. in an Aeon shopping center in Onojo, Fukuoka Prefecture, according to the police.

The suspect, Kenji Nomura, was taken into custody at the scene.

The police officer was leaving a mall office with Nomura to take him to a police station when he resisted and grabbed the gun, the police said.

Two police officers and two security guards were in the room at the time.