Nissan says unauthorized checks continued at four plants

Nissan Motor Co.’s latest revelation that improper quality checks performed by unauthorized staff continued at its factories after initial claims it had resolved the issue shows that the car manufacturer has a long way to go to clear up its compliance problems.

Nissan President Hiroto Saikawa told a news conference late Thursday that the final inspection using uncertified staff had been a “norm” at assembly plants, which led to the misconduct continuing even after the company took preventive measures by Sept. 20.

“I am deeply sorry for customers who trusted our preventive measures,” Saikawa said at the headquarters of the nation’s No. 2 carmaker in Yokohama.

Saikawa’s apology came after the company announced earlier in the day its internal probe led by a third-party investigator revealed the improper practice had been recognized at its Tochigi plant, its Nissan Kyushu plant in Fukuoka, and its Oppama and Shonan plants in Kanagawa Prefecture.

“It was clear that the misconduct was carried out systematically,” he said, lamenting that ending the inappropriate practice performed over a long period of time was not easy.

Nissan officials said that in some plants, inspections had been conducted on factory lines not intended for final vehicle inspections, which is how uncertified employees ended up performing the final checks of finished cars.

In the wake of the discovery, Nissan suspended vehicle shipments for the domestic market from Thursday. The company said it may take at least two weeks to implement new corrective measures, such as installing security gates so that only authorized inspectors can enter areas designated for final inspections, and bring the factories back to full operation.

Vehicles earmarked for export will not be affected as the violations involve only domestic inspection requirements, the company said.

Uncertified inspectors are believed to have checked some 34,000 vehicles from Sept. 20 through Oct. 18, Nissan said. The company is considering recalling around 4,000 vehicles currently registered for sale.

“We are highly motivated to make good cars and I’m confident we have a system to produce good cars. But we were not careful enough about properly following regulations,” Saikawa said, adding that he believes that safety was not compromised for finished cars.

On Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga criticized Nissan, saying the inspection misconduct “significantly damaged customer trust.”

Nissan’s revelation came amid Kobe Steel Ltd.’s data fabrication scandal, which is continuing to shake the nation’s manufacturing industry. The country’s third-largest steel maker has admitted to falsifying data on many of its products — including aluminum and copper — for at least a decade.

Transport minister Keiichi Ishii on Friday said the string of scandals surrounding major companies has “shaken up the people’s confidence in Japan’s manufacturing,” adding that he expects more recalls from Nissan, according to Kyodo News.

The automaker’s mismanagement resulted in a recall of 1.16 million vehicles manufactured between January 2014 and last September, with about ¥25 billion in related costs. The company said the newly identified misconduct may cost an additional ¥1 billion.

Meanwhile, Nissan’s closing share price on Friday dropped ¥17 to ¥1,079, down 1.55 percent from the previous day’s close.

The compliance debacle is another blow for the image of the automaker.

The scandal began unfolding on Sept. 29 when Nissan first admitted that uncertified inspection workers checked finished vehicles at all of its six domestic plants.

During a news conference on Oct. 2, Saikawa told reporters that the firm introduced measures to prevent any recurrence of the problem and all the vehicles assembled after Sept. 20 had been checked by certified inspectors.

But Nissan admitted Wednesday that the improper practice had continued at its Shonan plant in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, even after Sept. 20.

On Thursday, Nissan announced that improper inspections continued at another three plants despite the preventive measures being put in place.

Nissan said Wednesday unauthorized workers at the Shonan plant had continued to be involved in testing until Oct. 11. They were asked to hold and turn the steering wheels of finished vehicles while certified staff checked readings on testing equipment.

Nissan plans to publicize detailed results of its internal probe later this month.