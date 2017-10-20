Dollar rises above ¥113 on hopes for U.S. tax reform progress

The dollar rose above ¥113 in Tokyo trading on Friday, as the U.S. Senate’s approval of a budget blueprint for fiscal 2018 raised hopes for progress on tax reform.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.32-32, up from ¥112.67-67 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1805-1805, down from $1.1813-1814, and at ¥133.78-78, up from ¥133.10-12.

After moving around ¥112.70 in early trading, the dollar surged to around ¥113.30 after news about the U.S. budget plan passage on Thursday.

“Dollar buying for yen spread as the news reinforced hopes for progress on tax reform by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump,” an official at a currency brokerage house said.

The dollar was also aided by purchases by Japanese importers for settlement purposes and a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates, market sources said.

“If the dollar tops a recent high of around ¥113.40 marked on Oct. 6, the U.S. currency may try ¥114,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

“Given a continued rise in stock prices, the dollar is poised to test ¥114 as early as next week,” an official at another foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.