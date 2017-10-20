Shiseido to build first domestic plant in 36 years to meet growing demand, including from overseas visitors

Shiseido Co. said Thursday it will build a plant in eastern Japan to meet growing demand for cosmetics particularly from foreign visitors to the country, its first new domestic plant in 36 years.

The company plans to invest about ¥40 billion ($355 million) on building the plant in Otawara, Tochigi Prefecture. It will be Shiseido’s fourth plant in Japan, and is slated to start production in fiscal 2019.

The cosmetics manufacturer also said it will double the output capacity of a factory in Osaka that it plans to rebuild by 2020, and will increase production and expand its lineup of high-end products.