Dollar recedes below ¥112.70 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar gave up its early gains to slip below ¥112.70 in Tokyo trading late Thursday, as traders moved to lock in profits.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.67-67, still up from ¥112.51-51 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1813-1814, up from $1.1761-1761, and at ¥133.10-12, up from ¥132.33-33.

The dollar advanced to around ¥113.10 in early trading thanks to rises in European and U.S. stock prices as well as U.S. long-term interest rates.

After slipping below ¥112.90 due to selling on a rally, the dollar rose back above ¥113 on buybacks in line with a rise in Japanese stock prices.

In late hours, the dollar lost momentum quickly. “The dollar is vulnerable to selling on a rally and profit-taking once it tops ¥113,” an official at a currency brokerage house said.

“The dollar’s upside is heavy due to uncertainty about who will be the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve,” an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading service firm said.

Some market players are also anxious to see the results of Sunday’s general election in Japan before making fresh moves, dealers said.