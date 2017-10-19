Nikkei marks longest win streak in nearly 30 years

The benchmark Nikkei average rose for the 13th straight session Thursday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, marking its longest string of gains since February 1988, backed by strong U.S. equities.

The Nikkei 225 average gained 85.47 points, or 0.40 percent, to end at 21,448.52, its best finish since Oct. 18, 1996. The key market gauge climbed 26.93 points on Wednesday.

The Nikkei average briefly retook the 21,500 level for the first time in about 21 years on an intraday basis, after the Dow Jones industrial average ended above 23,000 for the first time in New York trading on Wednesday.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, extended its winning streak to a ninth session, adding 5.40 points, or 0.31 percent, to finish at 1,730.04, its highest closing since July 26, 2007. On Wednesday, the index gained 1.27 points.

Investors took heart from the yen’s drop against the dollar, stepping up purchases of export-oriented names.

Although profit-taking weighed on the market’s topside, expectations for robust corporate earnings helped maintain the market’s firmness, brokers said.

“Mainstay issues attracted purchases apparently from foreign investors,” said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

Tokyo extended gains “while digesting profit-taking due to a sense of overheating,” an official of a bank-linked securities firm said, noting that individual investors were cautious about buying stocks.

Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co., said the market met with a wave of profit-taking in the afternoon that reflected “investor worries about precariously high stock prices.”

The market “has yet to reach its peak,” Shimizu said, suggesting that the Nikkei will further rise on the back of brisk earnings by Japanese firms.

Despite the gains in the key gauges, falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,096 to 813 in the TSE’s first section, while 122 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.520 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.357 billion shares.

The weaker yen supported exporters, including technology firms Canon, Panasonic, Kyocera and Murata Manufacturing as well as automakers Nissan and Honda.

Banking groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, brokerage firm Nomura and insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine attracted purchases after their U.S. peers fared well in New York trading on Wednesday.

Other major winners included mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and semiconductor-related Sumco and Tokyo Electron.

By contrast, Kyoto Kimono Yuzen plunged 9.76 percent with investor sentiment battered by the kimono retailer’s dismal operating profit forecast for the year through March, announced on Wednesday, brokers said.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average advanced 120 points to close at 21,470.