Arrangements underway for Trump to meet Emperor during November Tokyo visit

The Japanese government is arranging a meeting between Emperor Akihito and U.S. President Donald Trump when the U.S. leader visits Tokyo from Nov. 5 to 7, a government source said Wednesday.

When Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, made his first visit to Japan as president in 2009, he met with Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko and had lunch with them.

During the upcoming trip to Japan, Trump is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Nov. 6 and is also likely to meet the parents of a Japanese national abducted by North Korean agents.

Trump’s visit to Japan is part of his Asian tour that will also take him to South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.