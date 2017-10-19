Fukushima sake served and savored at U.K. Parliament

A reception was held on Tuesday night at London’s Palace of Westminster used for Britain’s Parliament to serve sake made in Fukushima Prefecture and show its recovery from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that hit the Tohoku region, triggering a nuclear plant disaster.

The reception venue was filled with fruity and gorgeous aroma of sake from six breweries in the prefecture, including Daishichi Sake Brewery Co. in the city of Nihonmatsu.

The reception, organized jointly by the Fukushima Prefectural Government and the British-Japanese Parliamentary Group, took place at the Jubilee Room, next to Westminster Hall, where coronation banquets were held in the past, bringing together more than 130 participants, including British lawmakers, officials of the Japanese and British governments, and corporate representatives from the two countries.

“It’s very smooth,” said Ian Bailey, a British company owner, who tasted sake from Ninki Shuzo, a brewery in Nihonmatsu. Its flavor “is nice and subtle,” he said, adding that it is “eminently drinkable.”

Former British lawmaker Derek Wyatt also highly evaluated a sake brand he enjoyed, saying that it had the “same good taste on the back of the mouth and on the front of the mouth.”

Taisuke Sakurai, head of the Fukushima Prefectural Government’s Planning & Coordination Department, said in a speech that sake brands in Fukushima won the most gold prizes at the Annual Japan Sake Awards for the fifth straight year after the quake and tsunami.

Fukushima’s sake is a “symbol” of the prefecture’s postdisaster recovery and its challenging spirit, he said, adding that he wishes everyone at the reception will “become interested in Fukushima of today” and “enjoy precious Fukushima sake.”