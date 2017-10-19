Kobe Steel allegedly passed down how-to memos detailing deceptive practice for years

Former employees of Kobe Steel Ltd. revealed Wednesday how the firm systematically shipped products that did not meet specifications without notifying clients for years, with one saying memos had been passed down detailing how to carry out the deceptive practice.

The former employee, who worked at the steelmaker’s aluminum and copper division in the 1990s, told Kyodo News that the memos passed down in the division outlined how far products could deviate from agreed-upon specifications without causing noticeable issues.

According to people with knowledge of the industry, manufacturers sometimes agree to purchase products from steelmakers that do not meet specifications but are still usable, a practice another former employee said had been common industry-wide for at least four decades.

Kobe Steel’s memos were based on past examples of such products.

A third former employee, who also worked at the aluminum and copper division in the 1990s, said the practice continued as years of business with the same clients created a situation “similar to collusion.”

The scandal engulfing Japan’s third-largest steelmaker broke earlier this month when the company admitted it had fabricated inspection data on more than 20,000 tons of aluminum and copper products used in everything from cars and trains to rockets, and was undergoing an internal investigation for more such cases.

It later added materials used in liquid crystal displays, 140 tons of iron powder, and more than 11,000 tons of steel wire and other products manufactured at home and abroad, bringing the total number of clients affected to around 500 and significantly widening the scale of the scandal.

Kobe Steel CEO Hiroya Kawasaki said last week that public trust in his company had “fallen to zero.” In a further blow, the European Aviation Safety Agency advised companies on Tuesday to stop procuring materials from the steelmaker.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has directed Kobe Steel to report on whether any of the products present a safety risk later this month.

It may have trouble investigating some older products, however, because records going back that far no longer exist, though according to a company source, records on products used in nuclear plants and defense equipment are kept in perpetuity.