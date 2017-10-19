Ex-Toshiba, Japan Post chief Taizo Nishimuro dead at 81

Taizo Nishimuro, a former president of technology conglomerate Toshiba Corp. who had remained a leading figure of Japan’s business community, has died at age 81, a Toshiba source said Wednesday.

The date or cause of death were not immediately known. Nishimuro had also served as president of Japan Post Holdings Co. and headed Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc.

After joining a predecessor company of Toshiba in 1961, Nishimuro assumed the presidency in 1996 and pushed through various corporate reforms.

He also carried out streamlining measures as the company saw its semiconductor business struggle and the home electrical appliance market slump.

He afterward became chairman of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with his tenure having been busy with computer glitches and responding to the scandal involving then Livedoor Co.’s financial misconduct.

Nishimuro became president of Japan Post in 2013. He managed the postal group’s triple stock listings in November 2015 but left the position in 2016 after he was hospitalized.

He was also a vice chairman of Keidanren, the nation’s most powerful business lobby, from 2001 to 2005.

Nishimuro served as co-chairman of the New Japan-China Friendship Committee for the 21st Century, a panel of experts tasked with examining politics, economics and culture among other fields to enhance bilateral relations.

The prominent executive chaired an advisory panel to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that put forward recommendations on Abe’s statement to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in August 2015.

Nishimuro called it quits as an adviser to Toshiba in March 2016, a post he had held since 2005, as the company reshuffled its management amid an accounting scandal.