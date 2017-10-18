North Korea calm sees dollar rise to end Tokyo trading at ¥112.51

The dollar rose to around ¥112.50 in late trading in Tokyo on Wednesday as traders were relieved to see geopolitical risks related to North Korea recede somewhat.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.51-51, up from ¥112.12-13 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1761-1761, down from $1.1772-1772, and at ¥132.33-33, up from ¥131.99-99.

After moving narrowly around ¥112.10 in the morning amid the absence of fresh trading incentives, the dollar got a boost from news that North Korea sent a congratulatory message to China’s Communist Party congress.

The North Korean news “helped concerns about geopolitical risks recede,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage firm said.

The dollar edged up to levels around ¥112.30 in the afternoon, aided by position-adjustment buying. After European players joined the market in late hours, the dollar extended gains further, market sources said.

Still, the brokerage firm official said that “the dollar drew demand on a temporary factor and that this is unlikely to be sustained.”

An official at an asset management company said, “As the dollar resisted falling below ¥112, its downside appears solid.”