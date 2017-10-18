Despite missile warning, 46 percent in Miyagi city failed to evacuate in September

A survey by the city of Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, found that 46 of the 100 local citizens surveyed did not evacuate despite warnings triggered by North Korea’s ballistic missile launch Sept. 15.

The 46 respondents said they did not evacuate because they thought such action was unnecessary, according to the results of the interview survey released recently by the city.

Ninety-eight respondents said they came to know of North Korea’s missile launch before the projectile fell into the Pacific Ocean.

Of those, 40 received the information from community wireless services, 71 from emergency messaging services for mobile phone users and 33 from television.

On Sept. 15, the North Korean missile flew over Hokkaido before falling into waters 2,200 kilometers east of Cape Erimo in the northernmost prefecture.

Miyagi Prefecture was not under the flight path of the missile. But the launch came on the heels of North Korea’s firing of a ballistic missile over Hokkaido on Aug. 29.

Of the total respondents, 17 said they evacuated as they thought such action was necessary. Meanwhile, 30 respondents said they could not evacuate because they did not know what to do.

Asked how they would respond if North Korea again fires a missile over Japan, 17 said they would evacuate, while 47 said they would not. Thirty-four respondents said evacuation would be meaningless.

Sixty-two respondents said evacuation drills are unnecessary. A popular reason for this answer was that drills would not help.