Nikkei extends winning streak to 12th session

The benchmark Nikkei average managed to extend its winning streak to a 12th straight session on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, supported by expectations for brisk corporate earnings in Japan.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 26.93 points, or 0.13 percent, to end at 21,363.05, the best finish since Nov. 26, 1996. The key market gauge climbed 80.56 points on Tuesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 1.27 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,724.64, the highest closing since July 26, 2007. On Tuesday, the index gained 4.19 points.

The market was supported by buying backed by persistent hopes for brisk corporate earnings in Japan and U.S. stocks’ firmness that prompted the Dow Jones industrial average to hit another record closing high on Tuesday, brokers said.

But the Tokyo market’s topside was capped by profit-taking after its recent surge, they said.

Stocks attracted purchases by “foreign investors perceiving the risk of not having Japanese equities, but domestic players were vigilant against precariously high share prices,” an official of a bank-linked securities firm said.

Investors traded stocks “gingerly” amid a dearth of major trading incentives, the official said.

After being weighed down by profit-taking, stocks were solid toward the closing “thanks to purchases by European investors,” said Kenichi Hirano, market analyst at K Asset Co.

The Tokyo market “will surely experience a speed correction after the Nikkei surged nearly 1,000 points” in the past 11 sessions through Tuesday, Hirano said, while noting that the market’s strength will be maintained as long as the dollar stands above ¥112.

Despite the gains in the key market gauges, falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,226 to 717 in the TSE’s first section, while 88 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.36 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.59 billion shares.

Astellas was buoyant on hopes for bullish sales of its new drug for prostate cancer treatment, brokers said. Its peers Takeda and Hisamitsu were also upbeat.

Other major winners included casual clothing store operator Fast Retailing and technology firm Sony.

Kobe Steel lost 3.05 percent on news that the U.S. Justice Department demanded that the firm submit documents related to its quality data falsification scandal.

Also on the minus side were Nintendo and SoftBank Group.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average was unchanged at 21,350.